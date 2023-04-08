XPO (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Up to $29.83

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.83, but opened at $30.44. XPO shares last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 169,752 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

XPO Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Featured Stories

