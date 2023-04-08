Xponance Inc. Acquires 15,777 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 40.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 190.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $12.14 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

About Newell Brands



Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

