Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 43,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

