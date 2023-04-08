Xponance Inc. Buys 469 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DINO. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 1,717.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $242,279,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

NYSE DINO opened at $46.25 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

