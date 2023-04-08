Xponance Inc. Buys 8,982 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,267 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,308,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,935,000 after purchasing an additional 102,495 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,206,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,477,000 after purchasing an additional 292,086 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after acquiring an additional 931,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

