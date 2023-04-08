Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 15.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.2 %

PSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Stories

