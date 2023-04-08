Xponance Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $18,183,000. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $49.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

