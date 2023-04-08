Xponance Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Unum Group by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unum Group Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNM opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

