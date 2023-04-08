Xponance Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after buying an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,404,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,677 shares in the company, valued at $12,696,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $56.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

