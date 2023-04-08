Xponance Inc. Has $845,000 Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after acquiring an additional 93,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Gentex by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after buying an additional 1,039,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,592,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,172,000 after buying an additional 238,753 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

