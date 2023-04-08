Xponance Inc. Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 20.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 207,976 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 34.7% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ChampionX Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $27.37 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

