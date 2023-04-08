Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Markel by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,318.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,306.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,274.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

