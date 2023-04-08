Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,361 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 53.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 97.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.41.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Further Reading

