Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,429 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,173,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,756,000 after buying an additional 82,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after buying an additional 328,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.77.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 308.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.65.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.