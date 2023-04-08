Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.42

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.45. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 213,742 shares.

Yatsen Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 54,176 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

