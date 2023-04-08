Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.3% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 247,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 185,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

XOM opened at $115.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average of $107.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

