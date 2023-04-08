Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $23.76 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of XOM opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.