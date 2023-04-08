Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $71.85 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $124.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 224.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $218,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $218,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,880.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

