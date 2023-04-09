11,393 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.5% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

