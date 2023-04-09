12,798 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,445,000 after buying an additional 848,959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,552,000 after buying an additional 1,648,109 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,879,000 after buying an additional 422,827 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,898,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,721 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $89,741,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.61.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

