1,767 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,767 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $159.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $168.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

