2,182 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 33.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 258,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingredion Trading Down 0.2 %

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

INGR opened at $101.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

