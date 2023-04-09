3,119 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $86.99. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

