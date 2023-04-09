4,005 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.