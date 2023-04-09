8,527 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

HOLX stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

