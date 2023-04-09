Accel Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 77.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $167.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

