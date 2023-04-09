AFS Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 48,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.