Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,417.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

AL stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

