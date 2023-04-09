Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 116.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1,402.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at $92,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $78,034.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,729. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Alarm.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

