Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 767,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,563 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

GOOGL stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $137.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

