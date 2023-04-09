Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $137.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.