AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 672,210 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,719,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,210 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.8% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $330,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $108.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average of $96.42. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $137.70.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

