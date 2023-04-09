AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 217,382 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,382 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.5% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $217,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,594,000 after buying an additional 797,652 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after buying an additional 637,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.22 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $359.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

