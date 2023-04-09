Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.76.

Chevron Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $167.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

