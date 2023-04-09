Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 428,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,805,000 after buying an additional 247,119 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $30,288,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,953,000 after purchasing an additional 189,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $193.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $253.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,558.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,928 shares of company stock worth $7,441,409 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

