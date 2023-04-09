Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.0 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.10.

Shares of AVY opened at $176.87 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

