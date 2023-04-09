Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth $24,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZTA shares. Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $85.67.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. Azenta’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.