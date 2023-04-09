Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTO. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTO shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Rentokil Initial Announces Dividend

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3169 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

Rentokil Initial Profile

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.