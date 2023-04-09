Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 468 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Etfidea LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 79,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.