Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in ONEOK by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,139,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.74%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.