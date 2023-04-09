Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $441,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $111.85 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.60.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

