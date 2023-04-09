Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Diodes by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Diodes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $82.95. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $716,333.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,804.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $716,333.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,804.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,957 shares of company stock worth $8,257,685 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Recommended Stories

