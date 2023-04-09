Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Autohome by 137.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 53,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Autohome by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Stock Performance

NYSE ATHM opened at $31.08 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Further Reading

