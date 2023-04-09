Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $468,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.