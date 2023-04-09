Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $483,000 Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RELX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Relx by 455.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Relx Price Performance

Relx stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.466 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RELX. Barclays lowered shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.51) to GBX 2,950 ($36.64) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.90) to GBX 2,840 ($35.27) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.77) to GBX 2,860 ($35.52) in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

