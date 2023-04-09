Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $494,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $132.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.77.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

