Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $512,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

XEL stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

