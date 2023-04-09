Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $167.04 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

