Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after buying an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after buying an additional 799,553 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $147.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 124.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $106.35 and a 52-week high of $147.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.36.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.