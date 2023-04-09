Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $616,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Align Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Align Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN opened at $323.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $431.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.